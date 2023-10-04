AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence Raided Amid Claims of Political Motivation

Shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh in Delhi, the AAP made a strong claim that these actions were a direct consequence of Singh's persistent inquiries into the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.



The ED's search of Singh's residence is part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scandal. In response to the situation, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta asserted, "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today."

This development has garnered attention from various political quarters. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha expressed his sentiments, describing the situation as unfortunate but not entirely unexpected. He remarked, "Now this series will continue till the election. PM Modi and Amit Shah have made the formal announcement for the 2024 elections. Yesterday, a raid was on NewsClick and all the journalists, today on Sanjay Singh..."

Sanjay Singh's father, however, conveyed a cooperative stance regarding the probe agency's actions, stating, "The department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he will get clearance."

The core issue in this case revolves around allegations related to the Delhi government's excise policy for the year 2021-22. It is claimed that this policy, which involved the issuance of licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and showed favoritism toward specific dealers who were purportedly involved in bribery. The AAP has vehemently denied these allegations.

This turn of events occurred a day after a Delhi court granted permission for two individuals accused in the case to become approvers. Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora were granted pardon by Special Judge MK Nagpal, with the condition that they fully cooperate with the investigation and disclose all relevant information pertaining to the case.

Earlier in May, the ED had questioned the staff members of the Rajya Sabha MP and individuals associated with him as part of the same case.