Data Protection Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Personal Data Protection Bill with a voice vote after the Opposition walked out of the House over the Manipur issue. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha on last Thursday and was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.



While the Opposition demanded referring it to a standing committee for further review, a voice vote led to the bill being accepted for consideration. The bill will set out requirements for private firms which have been collecting data online, with exceptions for government as well as law enforcement agencies.

The bill comes six years after the Supreme Court declared that the ‘Right to Privacy’ was a fundamental right. It consists of provisions that will curb the misuse of personal information of users by online platforms.



Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Today the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. It is a landmark bill in PM Modi’s vision of Digital India.”

Vaishnaw, speaking in the Lok Sabha, said the bill laid down several obligations on private as well as government entities regarding collection and processing of every citizen’s data.

While moving the bill for consideration, Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha, “It would have been good had the Opposition discussed the bill today (in the House). But no Opposition leader or member is concerned over the rights of the citizens.” Vaishnaw added that the bill had been brought in the House after significant public consultation.