Delegation Of MPs Concludes Manipur Visit And Meets Opposition Leaders

The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) who visited Manipur to assess the situation after the ethnic violence concluded their two-day trip. On Monday, they convened a meeting with the floor leaders of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) to brief them about their visit and discuss a strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. The meeting took place at the Congress party's office in Parliament House and was attended by Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president.

A delegation comprising 21 Members of Parliament (MPs) visited Manipur to personally assess the on-ground situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, which has been grappling with civil unrest since May 3. During their visit, they interacted with the affected individuals and also visited relief camps to understand the challenges faced by the people. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress leader and a member of the delegation, expressed deep concern about the severity of the situation in Manipur, describing it as "grave".

Ahead of the meeting with the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasized their demand for a discussion on a no-confidence motion. He stressed the need for the country to be safeguarded and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies to also visit Manipur to analyze the situation.

Raghav Chadha, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the delegation, highlighted the alliance's commitment to address the grievances of the people of Manipur. He mentioned that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would share the details of the Manipur situation during the meeting and subsequently disclose their further course of action.

Overall, the visit aimed to gather firsthand insights into the situation in Manipur and chart a strategic approach to address the pressing issues affecting the state. On the second day of their visit, the delegation met with Manipur's governor, Anusuiya Uikey, and presented her with a memorandum appealing for the restoration of peace and harmony in the state. The memorandum urged the governor to inform the Union Government about the prolonged breakdown of law and order in Manipur, spanning 89 days, seeking their intervention to restore normalcy. In the document, the delegation also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter, describing it as "brazen indifference" to the ongoing violence.

The issue surrounding Manipur is expected to continue affecting parliamentary affairs today, as the Opposition maintains its firm demand for Prime Minister Modi to address both Houses on the situation in Manipur, followed by a comprehensive discussion on the subject. Last Wednesday, the Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against the government as a means to compel the Prime Minister to speak on the issue. In response, the government expressed its willingness to engage in a discussion but rejected the demand for the Prime Minister's statement. The matter remains a contentious point of contention between the government and the Opposition.