Delhi: 14-Year-Old Boy Detained For Murdering His Tutor For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Him

The Delhi Police has apprehended a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of killing his tutor, who had allegedly sexually assaulted him multiple times. According to law enforcement, the 28-year-old tutor had been regularly subjecting the boy to abuse, even going so far as to record an assault.



The boy was taken into custody three days after he reportedly committed the act of revenge by fatally attacking the man with a sharp weapon on Friday.

South East Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo recounted, "On August 30, at approximately 2.15 pm, we received a PCR call reporting the presence of blood in a room on the second floor of a residence in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, and the room was left open."

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered the man's lifeless body with severe neck wounds. The tutor had been residing with his family in Zakir Nagar, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

A murder case was registered, and an immediate investigation was launched. Preliminary findings indicated that the tutor was allegedly homosexual and had met the boy two months prior, subjecting him to sexual abuse on multiple occasions. Furthermore, he had recorded an explicit video of the boy and had been using it as leverage for blackmail. The tutor had threatened to share the video on social media if the boy did not comply with his demands.

On the day of the incident, the boy reportedly received a summons from his tutor to visit his residence in Jamia Nagar. He allegedly arrived with a sharp paper cutter and slit the man's throat before fleeing the scene.

The one-room apartment where the body was discovered belonged to the tutor's family. It was a rented property that had been vacated by a tenant just a few days prior to the incident, as reported by the police.