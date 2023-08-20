Delhi: 14-Year-Old Makes Charges Officer For Women And Children Development

A high-ranking officer within the Women and Child Development division of the Delhi government is now facing legal action for reportedly engaging in child abuse, specifically the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, who happens to be the daughter of a friend. The Delhi Police have officially lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the senior official, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the stringent POCSO Act, which addresses cases of child abuse. Additionally, the official's wife is also implicated in the case for supposedly assisting him in the abuse of the minor.



The victim, identified as a student in the twelfth grade, lost her father in 2020, after which the accused official brought her into his own household. The allegations suggest that he sexually assaulted her multiple times spanning from 2020 to 2021. When the young girl became pregnant as a result, it is claimed that the accused disclosed the situation to his wife. Allegedly, the official's wife instructed their son to procure medication, and subsequently, the pregnancy was terminated within their home, according to the minor's account as relayed to the police.

Presently, the girl is undergoing medical treatment, and her formal statement is pending before a magistrate. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are pursuing further investigation into the grave accusations leveled against the senior government official.