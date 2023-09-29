Delhi Development Authority sealed Roshanara Club in Delhi

New Delhi: The Roshanara Club building in Delhi's Shakti Nagar was sealed and seized by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday. The club was founded in 1922 and has a lease for 90 years. The lease expired in 2018, but the team was given a six-month to one-year extension. According to Rajan Manchanda, general secretary of Roshanara Club, who spoke to ANI, the High Court had issued a stay order until October 6. However, this morning, a huge number of DDA employees arrived and sealed the club premises.

He also stated that they have been in contact with the government of Housing and Urban Affairs in order to renew the lease, but the government has requested that they wait until a new policy is implemented. "The Roshanara Club was established in 1922, and our lease period was 90 years," Rajan told ANI.

We had two leases that were renewed every 30 years, one in 1922 and the other in 1928. Our previous lease had ended. "We had proper communication with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2012 to extend its time period." We were granted a 6-month, 1-year extension. Another release came to an end in 2018."

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote us a letter in which they stated that the government would create a policy and that we would be handled properly. Six months ago, we received a notice from DDA to vacate it, so we went to the High Court for protection, and we were told that the lower court would rule on it. In the lower court, our application was rejected. I believe we have received a stay from the High Court until October 6. "At 5:30 a.m., DDA officials arrived to take over and seal the club," Rajan Manchanda asserted. Meanwhile, Roshanara Club employees demonstrated against the DDA in front of the Roshanara Club building in Delhi and raised slogans.