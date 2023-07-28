Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants

Today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena convened a meeting with senior officials from the Delhi police and Shia religious leaders to discuss the law and order situation regarding the upcoming Muharram procession scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. During the meeting, Mr. Saxena ensured that essential facilities like medical camps, water tankers, and mobile toilets will be provided for the participants in the Tazia (the procession).



Maulana Kalbe Rushaid, a Shia leader, requested the Lt. Governor to ensure that there are no open sewers, drains, or wires on the Tazia route. Mr. Saxena responded by assuring a peaceful Muharram and pledged to address these concerns.

Mr. Saxena emphasized the responsibility to ensure a peaceful Muharram in Delhi, with strict instructions given to all relevant departments, including Delhi Police, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, and the medical team. The aim is to provide convenience and avoid any trouble for the people of Delhi, especially those participating in the Muharram procession.

According to a Delhi traffic police advisory, the Tazia procession is scheduled to take place on Friday at approximately 9 pm, starting from Chhatta Shahzad and Kalan Mahal. It will pass through several areas, including Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. Subsequently, the procession will return along the same route in reverse.

Another procession will begin at Old Police Chowki and pass through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, and Chawri Bazar until it reaches Jama Masjid. This procession will also follow the same route back. Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will directly reach Karbala.

In addition to these, Tazia processions will be carried out in various districts of Delhi, including east, northeast, Shahdara, northwest (Inderlok and Jahangirpuri), southeast (Nizamuddin), south, and west districts. Each procession will culminate at local Karbalas within their respective districts.

On Saturday, the procession will reconvene at 11 am and follow the same route, assembling at Kalan Mahal before proceeding to Karbala in Jor Bagh. The route will pass through various locations such as Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Parliament Street roundabout, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Sunheri Bagh Mar, Tuglak Road, Aurobindo Marg, and Jor Bagh, reaching its destination at Karbala, as specified in the advisory.