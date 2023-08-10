Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 and Airspace Restrictions Ahead of Independence Day

Delhi Police authorities announced on Thursday that they have enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in proximity to places like Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort as a precautionary measure ahead of Independence Day.



The police notification, shared on the platform previously known as Twitter, emphasizes that no form of gatherings will be allowed in these specified areas. Independence Day, slated for August 15, marks the occasion when the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the iconic Red Fort.





In the meantime, the Delhi Police has disallowed the operation of sub-conventional airborne devices such as paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons within the capital city from July 22 to August 16 due to security concerns. This directive was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in anticipation of the Independence Day festivities on August 15.

It has come to notice that certain criminal or anti-social elements, as well as individuals with malicious intent towards India, could potentially jeopardize the safety of the general public, important figures, and critical installations through the utilization of "sub-conventional aerial platforms." This category includes paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, or even parachuting from aircraft. This precautionary measure aims to counteract any potential threats, as detailed in the issued directive.

Meanwhile, to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) has scheduled "Operation Alert" to take place from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border. Officials have indicated that the BSF will maintain a heightened state of surveillance along the border during this timeframe. Inspector General of the Border Security Force for the Rajasthan Frontier, Puneet Rastogi, explained that this operation involves the augmentation of security checkpoints and reinforcement of camel and foot patrolling activities.

Rastogi emphasized that the BSF consistently intensifies its vigilance in the lead-up to Independence Day. While the BSF remains vigilant along the border throughout the year, these days witness an even higher level of alertness from the border protection force. He added that personnel will be strategically stationed in sensitive regions during this period.