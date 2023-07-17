Delhi Rains: Schools In Flood-Affected Areas Of Delhi To Remain Closed Due To Rising Yamuna River Water Levels

Due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River, schools in the flood-affected areas of Delhi will be closed on July 17 (Monday) and July 18 (Tuesday). This decision has been made considering the operation of flood relief camps in schools located near the Yamuna River. All schools, including government, government-aided, and privately recognized institutions, in the affected districts of the Department of Education (DoE) - East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East, will remain closed for students during these two days. In cases where it is feasible, schools may opt to arrange online classes.



The heads of all schools situated in the mentioned districts of the DoE are responsible for informing parents about the closure. However, schools in the remaining districts of the DoE, namely North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B, and New Delhi, will remain open starting from Monday, July 17, 2023.

Furthermore, the authorities have instructed all school heads or in-charges to ensure the dissemination of this information among all students and staff members.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to extend financial assistance to families affected by the floods by providing a sum of Rs 10,000. The Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, made the announcement on Sunday, stating that the government is committed to supporting the flood-hit families by providing them with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 each.