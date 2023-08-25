Delhi's Municipal Corporation Launches 'MCD 311' App For Citizen-Driven Civic Maintenance

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has rolled out its mobile application, called 'MCD 311,' aiming to empower residents of the national capital to play an active role in maintaining their city's well-being by reporting various civic concerns, ANI news agency reported.



The inauguration of the 'MCD 311' app took place at Raj Niwas, led by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. This user-friendly application serves as a platform for citizens to easily lodge complaints about issues such as illegal disposal of construction waste, improper handling of municipal solid waste, road potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, and the presence of stray animals.

Primarily, this digital platform seeks to streamline the process of reporting problems to the authorities, enhancing transparency and expediting solutions. A collaborative effort involving various agencies will closely monitor the lodged complaints. This consortium includes the Central Agency for Quality Management (CAQM), the Department of Environment (GNCTD), and senior officials within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The civic body has provided comprehensive guidelines for addressing complaints through the 'MCD 311' app. After resolving complaints, officials will be required to upload site photographs through the app, ensuring accountability and transparency. Each Deputy Commissioner responsible for different zones in Delhi will be tasked with daily monitoring of complaints received through the 'MCD 311' app. Their objective is to ensure swift resolution within a strict 24-hour timeframe, thereby expediting the process and enhancing citizen trust.

The launch of the 'MCD 311' app marks a significant step towards citizen-centric governance, placing the authority to drive change directly into the hands of Delhi's residents.

With the introduction of the 'MCD 311' app, a new era of responsive and responsible municipal services is anticipated to commence, solidifying the connection between the government and its constituents.