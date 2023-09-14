Diplomatic Standoff Unfolds At Delhi Hotel During G20 Summit

Last Thursday in Delhi, a 12-hour incident unfolded when the security team at a prestigious five-star hotel, where the Chinese delegation for the G20 summit was staying, became suspicious of a member carrying a bag with unconventional dimensions. Despite their concerns, the security personnel at the Taj Palace Hotel allowed the bags to pass in accordance with diplomatic protocols.



However, the situation took a turn when a hotel staff member noticed "suspicious equipment" inside two of the bags in one of the delegation's rooms. Upon being informed, the security department requested that the delegation members put the bags through a scanner, but they reportedly resisted this request.

According to sources, the Chinese side tried to present the bags as 'diplomatic baggage,' leading to a standoff. Eventually, the impasse was resolved only after the Chinese officials agreed to send the bags to their embassy.

A source revealed, "The security team stood guard outside the hotel room for approximately 12 hours, but the Chinese officials declined to have their bags checked." Eventually, after extensive discussions, the Chinese delegation moved the bags to their embassy.

Notably, the G20 summit took place in the national capital on September 9 and 10. India achieved a significant diplomatic victory during the summit, held under its presidency, by securing "100% consensus" on the 'New Delhi Declaration,' despite major differences concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the summit, and Premier Li Qiang led the Chinese delegation. China expressed its ongoing support for the G20's work and stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among member nations to address various global economic and developmental challenges.