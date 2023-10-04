ED Conducts Searches At AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Residence In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. It's worth noting that a day before these searches, a court had granted approval for two individuals accused in the case to become approvers. Simultaneously, ED officials were also searching other locations associated with individuals linked to the case, reported Hindustan Times.



Sanjay Singh, who is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the AAP, along with his associates, had previously been questioned by the ED in connection with this money laundering investigation.

A spokesperson for the AAP, Reena Gupta, suggested that the searches might be politically motivated, implying that they could be a response to Singh's continuous questioning of Prime Minister Modi and the Adani Group. She stated that no incriminating evidence was found previously, and she expects the same outcome this time.

The backdrop of this investigation involves allegations regarding the Delhi government's excise policy for the year 2021-22. It is claimed that this policy, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who were alleged to have paid bribes for these benefits. However, the AAP vehemently denies these allegations.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to become approvers in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court granted them pardon while instructing them to cooperate fully with the investigation and share all pertinent information they possess regarding the case.

Back in May, Sanjay Singh had written to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, asserting that the ED Director and Assistant Director had falsely linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any substantial evidence, thereby tarnishing his reputation and causing harm to his public image. Singh contended that his inclusion in the case was based on statements from Dinesh Arora.

It's worth noting that these raids on Singh's residence coincided with the day when the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a matter connected to the excise policy case.