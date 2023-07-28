Enhanced Security Measures For Muharram Procession In Delhi's Jama Masjid Area

On Thursday, a senior police officer stated that late-night patrolling was conducted in the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi as part of a regular institutionalized mechanism. However, in anticipation of the upcoming Muharram procession, the police force aimed to enhance their agility and instill a sense of lawfulness among troublemakers.



Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi, emphasized that the Delhi police adequately address the security requirements of any procession or festival. The police force will be deployed throughout the area, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and orderly procession while maintaining law and order.

It is worth noting that Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, carries immense religious importance among Muslims. Meanwhile, Muharram holds great religious significance for Muslims worldwide, and India is no exception. Each year, Muslims in India observe Muharram with deep devotion. This sacred month marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar and serves as a time for Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family at Karbala.

During Muharram, Muslims engage in spiritual contemplation and pay homage to the memory of Imam Hussain and his family members who were martyred at Karbala. The dates of Muharram vary in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. Generally, countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and UAE sight the crescent moon a day before India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.