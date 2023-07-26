Heavy rains cause traffic system collapse in Delhi & NCR

New Delhi: Due to heavy rains in nearby areas, including the country's capital Delhi, people find it difficult to leave their homes. The inhabitants of Delhi got hit with a double whammy as a result of the rain.On one hand, there was heavy rain, while on the other, flood water entered people's homes in Yamuna's Khadar region. At the same time, torrential rains and flooding hit other NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

On Wednesday, it poured heavily in Delhi NCR. Torrential rain began inflicting havoc on the inhabitants as early as 5 a.m. Even if the capital Delhi's gleaming roads and towering skyscrapers reflect the country's development on normal days, then the reality of development was revealed on Wednesday due to waterlogging all around.

On one side, the Yamuna is overflowing, while on the other, water from the Hindon river was seen all around. Due to fresh rains, water in Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark.

Flooding continues in many parts of Ghaziabad and Noida due to overflow of Hindon river. Flood water is still entering buildings and colonies in new areas. About 10,000 houses have been evacuated in Ghaziabad so far.Thousands of people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps. Several cars parked illegally in the waterlogged area of Old Suthyana near Sector-143 were also submerged.

Even on Wednesday, the Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing beyond the danger zone. On Monday, the water level was 205.57 feet. The water level at Purana Loha Pul was 205.45 meters on Tuesday. Even today, the flow of water on the old iron bridge was very swift. Due to heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, the water in the Yamuna till late evening may exacerbate the city's problems.

Heavy rains, on the other hand, have raised the administration's worries. It should also be noted that the water level downstream of the Hindon river at the Ghaziabad barrage on Tuesday was 201.10 meters. On the other hand, because of the constant flow of water into Hindon, the difficulties of the people living in the drowning area have become more severe.