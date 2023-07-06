LPG Cylinder blast couple injured in Delhi

New Delhi: A devastating LPG cylinder blast left a 30-year-old woman severely burnt and her husband with injuries to his hand, an official said on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Sarita and her husband Harender (40), residents of Gazipur Village.

The incident came to light after a call was received from LBS hospital regarding admission of the duo by Harender's mother, Sharda Devi after the LPG cylinder blast and the couple was referred to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the blast occurred as a result of an LPG gas leakage in the house of the couple. Sarita bore the brunt of the explosion and suffered extensive burns covering approximately 75 per cent of her body, while Harender sustained minor burn injuries amounting to 5 per cent on his hand,” said a senior police official.

The official said that the couple was residing in a rented accommodation. “Harender earns a living as an auto driver, while Sarita is a housewife,” the official added.