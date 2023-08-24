Near Collision Averted As Two Vistara Planes Face Runway Scare At Delhi Airport

Two Vistara airplanes briefly faced a potential collision situation at Delhi Airport on Wednesday, as one of the planes that had recently landed was positioned to cross a runway from which the other aircraft was preparing for takeoff.



The incident is now under investigation by the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Following the investigation, appropriate actions will be taken, as stated by an official from the civil aviation ministry. The DGCA's involvement comes after an arriving flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi spotted an outbound flight destined for Bagdogra. The pilot of the incoming flight promptly informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which then instructed the departing flight to abort its takeoff.

The DGCA will conduct a thorough examination into the matter before implementing any necessary measures, shared a ministry official who requested anonymity. In response to the incident, the ATC officer responsible has been relieved of their duties, the unnamed source added.

Detailing the incident, an undisclosed Delhi airport official mentioned that the flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi landed on the left runway, while the other flight was preparing for takeoff from the right runway. During the crossing, the pilot of the first flight noticed that the departing aircraft was about to take off. The pilot alerted the ATC, prompting immediate instructions from the ATC to the departing flight's cockpit crew to halt takeoff procedures.

A senior representative from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) noted that although takeoff aborts are not uncommon, in this instance, a major mishap was averted and will be thoroughly investigated.

The flight bound for Bagdogra returned to the parking area after the takeoff was aborted. To ensure its safety, the plane was refueled and its braking system was inspected, particularly in case adverse weather conditions were encountered during the journey to Bagdogra.

Capt. Amit Singh, a senior pilot and founder of Safety Matters Foundation, emphasized the significance of careful monitoring and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for flights operating from closely spaced runways. He highlighted that maintaining compliance with proper protocols is crucial to preventing potential air traffic collisions due to the proximity of flight paths.

Capt. Singh explained that normally, a takeoff clearance isn't granted to an aircraft on one runway until the aircraft on the second runway has landed. However, if due to an oversight, the aircraft on the second runway decides to abort its landing and execute a go-around to climb ahead while an aircraft is allowed to take off from the first runway, the flight paths of the two aircraft in the air may intersect due to the closely spaced runways.

He added that these insights hold significance for the safety of flight operations in such conditions, highlighting the importance of maintaining clear separation between aircraft to avoid potential conflicts.