Press Enclave Marg In Delhi To Undergo Redesign As The First Project Following G20 Summit

The Delhi government is set to embark on a project to renovate the bustling Press Enclave Marg in South Delhi, home to Max hospitals and the Select Citywalk and DLF Avenue malls. This initiative is part of a broader plan to reshape roads following the conclusion of the G20 Summit, according to officials. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already conducted a survey to revamp this 3.7km-long stretch, and a detailed plan is currently in the works.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Delhi government's decision to revitalize and beautify the extensive 1,400km road network managed by the PWD. PWD Minister Atishi and department officials recently inspected potential sites for improvement, including two major roads in South Delhi, Press Enclave Marg and Mandir Marg in Saket, along with nearby connecting lanes.

Press Enclave Marg experiences frequent traffic congestion, particularly along the section housing Max hospitals and popular shopping malls. The congestion is exacerbated by encroachments by shops and structures that narrow the road, as well as the U-Turn for the malls, which witness significant foot traffic, especially on weekends.

Atishi stated that an agency would be hired to ensure the safety and regular maintenance of assets like sculptures and fountains. She also mentioned that a review meeting had taken place with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and PWD, where they discussed strategies to enhance greenery, landscaping, redesign footpaths, and improve roads in South Delhi.

PWD officials revealed that the survey of Press Enclave Marg, spanning from Sri Aurobindo Marg to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, had pinpointed problem areas. Key aspects of the proposed work include removing encroachments from footpaths, widening roads, and installing a new drainage system. Additionally, the project will involve beautification efforts such as sculptures and greenery.

Officials shared that the minister advocated for hedges on the central verges and tree pruning along the road. They also addressed traffic congestion in front of Max Hospital in Saket, particularly during peak hours, where road-widening is being considered. Encroachments will be removed, and the freed-up space will be utilized to avoid land acquisition. Furthermore, footpaths will be redesigned, minor defects will be rectified, and greening efforts will be undertaken.

Local residents and experts have raised concerns about traffic congestion, encroachments, and the lack of pedestrian facilities in the area. Addressing these issues with high-quality pedestrian infrastructure and at-grade crossing facilities is essential, according to Professor S Velmurugan, Chief Scientist and Head of the Traffic Engineering and Safety Division at the Central Road Research Institute.