Rains playing havoc with road users in Delhi.

New Delhi: The unprecedented rains in Delhi is playing havoc with road users in Delhi.

While a huge crater was formed near India Gate the condition of roads in areas like Khan Market, Sujan Singh road, many parts of east and west Delhi are badly damaged due to rains and flooding. They are full of potholes.

Driving has become nightmare due to bad roads and traffic snarls.

