Shah slams politicisation by Opposition

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took serious objection to the statement of Rahul Gandhi saying that Bharat Mata was murdered and that Modi’s hate split Manipur.



Shah said the behaviour of the opposition parties was nothing but politics of provocation. They do not want a solution, they want to politicise the issue and that is why they were not even willing to participate in the resolution for peace. He said their intentions come under cloud as a video on social media was leaked ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

“The video is from the 4th of May incident. Such actions cannot be supported anywhere in the world. Media friends pointed out to me and asked if the video should be handed over to the police. Why did it emerge a day before the parliamentary session? He said in a swift action, nine people were identified, arrested, and are facing trial since the video came to light,” he said.



Shah detailed the origin of hostilities and urged the two warring communities to come to the dialogue table. “I urge both communities (Kukis and Meiteis) to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. I am talking to them personally. Please do not politicise this,” Shah said.

He said problems started in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown against militants in 2021. The Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region, Shah said. The unrest in the Manipur valley began when rumours began to circulate that the refugee settlements have been declared as villages, Shah said. He said the Manipur High Court order to fast-track the process for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes added fuel to the fire. The anger has not subsided yet, but violence has reduced. “A unified command has been created to coordinate between BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Manipur police deployed there. Six cases of conspiracy have been handed over to the CBI,” Shah said