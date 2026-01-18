Collector sets February deadline for completing civil works

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri directed all engineering departments to complete the ongoing civil works by the end of February, while strictly adhering to quality standards.

During a review at the Collectorate on Saturday, she assessed progress of projects under R&B, Panchayati Raj, RWS, APMSIDC, APEWIDC, and MA&UD departments. She instructed officials to ensure optimal use of State and Central funds without wastage and to upload all pending bills online within the stipulated time. Emphasising quality control, Dr Siri ordered regular, rigorous inspections by the Quality Control wing and warned of strict accountability for any lapses.

Deputy Executive Engineers and departmental officials attended in person, while Superintending Engineers joined via video conference.

In a separate meeting on circular economy and PPP initiatives, the Collector called for strengthening waste management across urban and rural areas. She stressed wealth creation through reuse, recycling, and resource recovery to achieve zero-waste goals. The Collector suggested establishing industries to convert agricultural and other waste into eco-friendly products. She directed officials to prepare detailed PPP proposals for hotels, industries, employment-generating units, and recreation centres, to be submitted within ten days.

Earlier, through a teleconference, Dr Siri reviewed revenue matters and instructed the District Revenue Officer and RDOs to expedite disposal of petitions from Revenue Clinics and special camps. She also ordered divisional-level conferences to clear pending grievances, particularly in Adoni division.

Additionally, Dr Siri directed APIIC officials to lay foundation stones for all industries with signed MoUs, underscoring the administration’s commitment to industrial growth and efficient public service.