US millionaire funding media to spread Chinese propaganda?

New Delhi: There is a global network of news portals and websites that promote the Chinese agenda worldwide, according to a report in The New York Times. The report has also identified the global network's links to India, including connections with the news company "Newsclick", which was previously under Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s investigation in 2021. The report identifies US millionaire Neville Roy Singham as the individual responsible for funding and sponsoring the Chinese propaganda toolkit, including the site, Newsclick.



“In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Singham’s network financed the website, News Click, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. “China’s history continues to inspire the working classes,” one video said”, according to the NYT report.



The same report also says: “. . .from a political party in South Africa to news organizations in India and Brazil, The Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to groups linked to Mr. Singham that mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points”.

Singham’s father was a Leftist academic, and Singham himself is a long-time activist who founded the software consultancy firm Thoughtworks, based in Chicago.

The New York Times report reveals that even while working at the consultancy firm, Neville Roy Singham advocated for creating an “egalitarian corporate culture.” The report also mentions that Singham discussed the Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara during his time at the company, as cited by an employee. Singham is married to Jodie Evans, a former Democratic political adviser and the co-founder of Code Pink, as reported by the New York Times.

Singham has been involved in the dissemination of Chinese propaganda, including the distribution of an international propaganda toolkit aimed at enhancing China’s reputation.

Additionally, he has supported the financing of various websites in India and other regions to further spread Chinese propaganda.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “Platforms like NewsClick and others are promoting narratives that are echoed by political leader Rahul Gandhi, who repeats similar claims when he goes abroad.”

These platforms propagate the idea that democracy in India is under threat, the judiciary is compromised, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are tampered with. This indicates a complex conspiracy involving a network of operators funded by external vested interests, the minister said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also slammed the Congress in Parliament citing the report, launching an attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of receiving Chinese funding for the party.