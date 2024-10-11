A man of simplicity, humility & unmatched business acumen

Teary-eyed, the nation on Thursday bid farewell to Ratan Tata, a visionary industrialist and former chairperson of Tata Group. He was not just a visionary and legendary industrialist. He was a man of steel will power. He was far ahead of his times. Seven decades back, even in terms of dressing, he was as modern as present-day youth.

Ratan Tata leaves behind a rich legacy that soars as high as his passion for aviation exploits. He had piloted an F-18 Hornet fighter jet. He was a man known for blending business acumen with a spirit of adventure and philanthropy. His life is a testament to the idea that one can truly reach for the skies.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons was once asked by a young student to explain difference between him and Ambani’s. He smiled and said, “Ambanis are businessmen” and he was an industrialist.

Many people have many anecdotes about Ratan Tata. According to one of them, Ratanji Tata was asked by the radio presenter in a telephone interview: “Sir, what do you remember when you got the happiest in life”? He said, “I have gone through four stages of happiness in life, and I finally understood the meaning of true happiness. The first stage was to accumulate wealth and resources. But at this stage I didn’t get the happiness I wanted. Then, came the second stage of collecting valuables and items. But I realised that the effect of this thing is also temporary, and the luster of precious things does not last long. Then came the third phase of getting a big project. That was when I had 95% of the diesel supply in India and Africa. I was also the owner of the largest steel factory in India and Asia. But even here I did not get the happiness that I had imagined.

“The fourth step was when a friend of mine asked me to buy a wheelchair for some disabled children. About 200 children. At the behest of a friend, I immediately bought a wheelchair. But the friend insisted that I go with him and hand over the wheelchairs to the children. I got ready and went with him. There I gave these children this wheelchair with my own hands. I saw a strange glow of happiness on the faces of these children. I saw them all sitting in wheelchairs, moving and having fun. It was as if they had reached a picnic spot, where they were sharing a winning gift. I felt real happiness inside me. When I decided to leave, one of the kids grabbed my leg. I tried to slowly release my legs, but the child looked at my face and held my legs tight. I leaned over and asked the child: do you need anything else? The answer this kid gave me not only shocked me but also completely changed my outlook towards life. This child said: I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I can recognize you and thank you once again…!!!”

Even at the age of 81, Tata was active on Instagram. His entry to Instagram was on October 30, 2019. He shared his own photograph and wrote: “I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!” His passing away marks the end of an era, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.