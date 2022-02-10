All Talk And No Substance

"King doesn't listen. Congress removed the idea of the king. Agar Congress Na Hoti… Tukde Tukde party…" These were some of the expressions that were used as missiles by the Congress and the BJP during the reply to motion of thanks to Presidents address in Parliament. Not just that, there was a passing reference to how Congress party had passed the AP State's Reorganisation Bill-2014.

While the AICC and its leaders perhaps realised that there was not much scope for agitation or they must have felt it would be of no use making too big an issue of the Prime Minister's remarks because it is difficult to match the oratory of Modi, in Telangana the politics have hit such a low that the two parties Congress and TRS are making much ado about nothing. "PM is spitting venom against T." "Where was federalism when BJP at Centre merged 7 mandals and Lower Sileru project?"… and so on.

The first time MP and TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy, says, "Modi is illiterate, doesn't know the rules of Parliament and how a bill is passed. He does not know the history of Telangana." God save the Congress. Modi was CM for 13 years and has been the leader of Lok Sabha since 2014. Modi does not know rules, a first MP is explaining it. He has proved he is no different from the AICC vice-president in making naïve statements.

What won't Congress and TRS simply accept the reality? Telangana has been achieved, according to the pink party it is on fast track development. People are very happy. Then why cry so much when Modi referred to what happened on that day. It is a recorded fact that such a major bill was passed by voice vote. No division had taken place. No discussion was there. Yes, it is a fact that Congress members from AP sprayed pepper spray.

It is a fact that there were some fisticuffs in the house and a member fell unconscious. It is a fact that lights were switched off and live telecast cut off. It is a fact that the bill which normally takes at least two to three hours to complete the process of passing or rejecting was over in 22 minutes. It is also a fact that KCR was not present in the house. Let us be very clear. No one is opposing the formation of Telangana. Proper procedure was not followed.

All this is history which is just eight years old. Leaders cannot be so myopic in their view and the memory cannot be so short. Trying to utilise a statement of fact to rake up sentiments for narrow political gains is rather very unfortunate. "Where was federalism when 7 mandals were merged with Andhra Pradesh" … Is one criticism. Federalism does not mean that it exists only if something is given to you and does not exist if it is given to others. The irony is that those who opposed bifurcation when in TDP are now holding important positions in TRS and leading agitations.

But then BJP, too, cannot escape from its responsibility. Agreed Congress had done a lot of mistakes. But the government is a continuous process. Why didn't the BJP government take necessary corrective measures and help both the Telugu States and implement the promises made in the AP State Re-Organisation Act 2014? It failed to give the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The special package had several clauses like forming a special purpose vehicle etc. It has not resolved the inter-state water dispute till now. The Act promised Bayyaram steel plant, coach factory at Kazipet… all that the BJP government at Centre ignored.

BJP also should not forget what Sushma Swaraj had said then.. Telangana became a reality because the BJP cooperated. It means both the Congress and the BJP should share the blame for the unscientific manner in which the bifurcation was done.

Unfortunately, no leader is thinking in broader terms. The main reason for igniting the fire by Modi is Target 2024 elections.