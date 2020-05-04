Boozehounds on cloud nine as liquor sales resume

So alcohol begins to flow once again in India - legally - with the Centre lifting the curbs on small and standalone businesses in the country as part of lockdown 3.0. Once could always surmise differently on this count. The government has also kept an eye on the revenue.

It is imperative that the governments do sell liquor to make up for the loss of revenue otherwise, as this is the quickest and the easiest way to make up for the loss to some extent. With States garnering about Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore depending on the size of their State, it is no mean game. Alcohol is something whose demand and sale do not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all. The subject of alcohol is included in the State list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from State to State. License is needed to sell alcohol and in some particular States, so are the consumers.

Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol. With the analysis of liquor laws in the various States of India, it can be concluded that the State governments are attempting to get the crime rate and the hazardous consequences in control. And as a result of this attempt, the permitted age for consuming alcohol differ in the various States. Through these laws, States make efforts to save the future of youth and next generation of the country. The laws made with motive to lower the rate of consumption of alcohol are violated rigorously. People who are habitual drinkers tend to avoid the State liquor laws to drink liquor. For example, in Delhi, the government imposed fine on consuming liquor in public and people, who consume alcohol, do so breaking rules and pay fines. In spite of not consuming alcohol, they break laws to consume alcohol. It is very clear to all that in India, like any other law, liquor law has also been taken for granted.

Any law regarding liquor which is meant to get alcohol consumption in control gets avoided instantly in India and people always find a way to break to law like in dry States where liquor is prohibited, there are sellers available in States who sell liquor illegally and people buy it illegally. All the laws regarding liquor selling, purchasing and consuming are violated by people and the strength of such people is huge. One might as well argue that consumption of alcohol is not the only evil and there are several more in India that need to be looked into before turning one's attention to liquor. Well, that is also a viewpoint. Whatever may be the declared objective of regulating alcohol consumption, the governments sell it to make some money. Arguments against its sale don't find takers. However, in these days of low or no incomes, does alcohol do any good to the families is to be seen.

