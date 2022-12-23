BRS: National claims, yet narrow attitude

When Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to change the name of TRS to BRS, his main intention was to extend the development model of Telangana State at the national level. He had done a lot of exercise before taking the decision and held prolonged consultations with many leaders both within the party and those from other states. After getting the nod of the party executive, he finally launched the BRS.

Being a practical politician, KCR advised his party leaders to change their language and widen their perception and talk on issues with greater maturity, tolerance and follow how national leaders behave while reacting on issues. That was the correct advice of a person who was foraying into national politics.

But unfortunately, the pink party leaders have not yet started making any attempt in that direction. When TDP held its public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday and its national president N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a huge gathering, he did not make any comment against the BRS government or its decision to foray into national politics. On the other hand, he appreciated the government that it had been doing some good work for farmers, though a lot more remained to be done. He did not make any other comment on the government. His entire focus was on reviving the party in this part and appealed to those who left the party to come back. Nothing wrong in it.

But the way TRS reacted on Thursday was not in good taste. Despite change in the name and the direction of the party president to act, speak and behave like national leaders, the ministers, leaders and some legislators made uncharitable comments which displays attitude of being narrow minded. They were questioning TDP as to what right they have to come to Telangana? This is ridiculous. Before bifurcation, the pink party leaders had accused the people of Andhra and even today they called them names; yet, yet, the BRS wants to open offices in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states, poach some leaders from whichever party and region it may be possible in Andhra Pradesh. Then, how can they take objection when a party which was born in Hyderabad and still has cadre in some parts and had won two seats in the last elections wants to revive itself? TDP had made it clear that they are not in the race for power in Telangana. They only want to bring back the lost glory of the party. Some leaders even questioned what right Naidu has to enter Telangana. What right are they talking about? Well, if AAP contesting in any state including Telangana is right; if TMC contesting in other states and if BRS is contemplating to contest in other states is a democratic right, how can the pink party object to the entry of TDP in Telangana?

It is not just enough to give a tag line that BRS is a national party. It should create the confidence among people that it is democratic and federal in nature and totally different from other parties and believes in the policy of live and let live. Why should a party that has been ruling the state for eight years and had implemented several "innovative" welfare schemes bother if some other decimated party wants to revive itself in Telangana. It's time the pink party leaders change to the level of national leaders fast and make T State proud of playing key role at center.