Cong must rein in loose-talking leaders; put party on right path

The Congress seems rudderless—a ship adrift in the choppy waters of Indian politics. It became evident, as the top brass had to reprimand its senior leaders to not make controversial or insensitive remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack that left dozens murdered and the entire nation shocked and angry. For instance, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there’s no need for war. Another senior Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said that “the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22.” Senior party leader from Kashmiri Saifuddin Soz made an even more offensive remark, urging us to accept Pakistan’s “word” that “it was not involved in Pahalgam.” Naivety soared to new heights.

All this at a time when people all over the country cutting across communal and caste lines are seething with anger over the barbarity of jihadists at Pahalgam! In a damage control exercise, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the Congress’ views.” But the damage has already been done.

The GOP’s inability to present a cohesive front on the Pahalgam tragedy has exposed disarray and divisions within its ranks. This gave the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party another handle to beat the grand old party with. Senior BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or did both of them make pro forma comments while letting others speak as they wished? When the world is with India after the terror strike, be it the US, France, or Saudi Arabia, these leaders are making such shameless and irresponsible remarks.”

This latest episode underscores a critical challenge for the Congress: the urgent need for disciplined internal communication and a coherent, principled stand on matters of national security. In a country where terrorism has repeatedly caused pain and suffering, such issues cannot be treated lightly or be left open to the whims of individual leaders. National security must transcend political affiliations and be addressed with seriousness, consistency, and unity.

The Congress leadership must realize that it cannot afford to let its leaders indulge in loose talk, especially on issues as critical and sensitive as national security. Every word spoken by a senior party leader carries weight, not only in domestic discourse but also in the international arena. Irresponsible or poorly timed statements can undermine the nation’s unity, embolden adversaries, and weaken India’s diplomatic stance. The stakes are too high for casual remarks or personal interpretations of grave national threats like terrorism.

However, the control of rhetoric and consistency in response can only be achieved if the Congress, as a party, has clarity over its fundamental approach to national security. This clarity, in turn, must be grounded in a coherent and contemporary political philosophy—one that reconciles the Congress’s legacy of non-alignment and peaceful diplomacy with the harsh realities of modern-day geopolitics and asymmetric warfare. A mature political ideology must be able to distinguish between advocating peace and appearing weak or ambivalent on matters of sovereignty and security. What the party needs is direction, discipline, and a renewed sense of responsibility—before it’s too late.