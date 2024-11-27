Congress party a victim of its own attitude

The Congress party, which has been losing golden opportunities one after another apparently because of its arrogance and big brotherly attitude now seems to getting sidelined by its own allies. The decimation of the party in Maharashtra elections has created a rift between the Congress and allies. Many of the allies don’t seem to agree with Congress. It now seems to be desperately fighting for its survival. The grand old party has faced humiliation from Delhi to Jharkhand. The TMC is on cloud nine with its thumping victory in by polls and adopted Modi’s slogan ‘Ek Rahengetho safe Rahenge.’

In Jharkhand the JMM leader Hemant Soren refused to consider the demand of Congress for four berths including Deputy Chief Ministers post. AAP leaders made an open statement on Monday that the Congress party always tries to pull down its allies. The party leader Kartik Chidambaram on the day the results of Maharashtra Assembly were announced said there was no point in blaming the EVMs.

If they are good in Wayanad, Jharkhand, they cannot be wrong in Maharashtra. Even the octogenarian leader of NCP Sharad Pawar said he had no problem with EVMs. But AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterates that they should go back to the previous era where paper ballots were used. The Supreme Court also commented on Tuesday. The apex court said EVMs are not tampered when you win; when you lose they are tampered’:

It appears that the Congress refuses to learn any lesson or take course correction. Now the new Nautanki of Rahul is Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not read the Constitution. He says he can vouch for it. Rahul, who apparently wants people to believe that he has read every word of it says no where in the Constitution it is written that violence should be used. Nowhere, it says people should be threatened.

Agreed, the Constitution does not say that someone should be threatened. But then why are Congress and Rahul Gandhi closing their eyes to the developments in neighbouring Bangladesh that was carved out of Pakistan during his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s regime? Indians are being attacked in Bangladesh; Hindu temples are being destroyed.

The head priest of Hare Krishna movement Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari faces charges of sedition filed in October after he led a huge rally in Chattogram in which he was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag. He was arrested in Dhaka’s main airport on Monday while traveling to Chattogram in southeastern Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh magistrate court of Kazi Shariful Islam denied bail to Krishna Das Prabhu and ordered him to be detained pending further proceedings.

Hindus and members of other minority groups say they had never faced such attacks during the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The attacks had increased after she fled the country amid a mass uprising in August and an Army controlled puppet government was put in place. But there is not a word from either the Congress or Rahul Gandhi. Some Congress leaders say all Indians should be united irrespective of the fact that they are Hindus or Muslims but do not condemn what is happening in Bangladesh.

Rahul said there is no place for violence and the Constitution does not preach it. Yes, he is right but then how does he explain the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 when Indira Gandhi was assassinated? Did the Constitution permit it?

Congress should also explain if the Constitution says that the LoP should not follow the protocol whether one likes a person or not. When all leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge were greeting the President of India Draupadi Murmu, Rahul happily walks to his chair and sits in it.

Someone rightly said, in politics there is only ‘Harakiri.’ It’s high time the Congress ends its Nautanki and emerges as a responsible opposition.