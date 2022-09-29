Fancying legislatures sans oppn is funny

There is nothing wrong for any political party in power to dream of coming back to power. They should work hard in that direction for the benefit of the people and win their confidence. They should also aim to get more seats than what they got last time, provided their image is that good among the people. But then they should not forget that they are pursuing politics in a democracy. Remote-controlled politics and one man/woman leadership would turn political parties and their activities into a comedy of errors.

Political parties are not corporate companies. The leaders should realise that they can be back in the driver's seat only when they do something good for the people. Freebies and announcement of new schemes may help to some extent, but if anyone thinks that it will help them in winning all the assembly or Parliament seats, it is the biggest mistake they would be making. Not just that, it is also dangerous, adopting marketing strategies and fixing targets that MLAs should work to win all 175 or 200 (Whatever the total number of seats in Assembly be) – it is something that sounds funny and childish.

It only gives an indication that the political parties have taken people for granted and are of the opinion that they will blindly vote for the ruling party and they will have no preference whatsoever of their own. This new trend was never seen in the last 75 years and no party ever targeted to win all the Assembly or Parliament seats. If this political philosophy continues, then there is no need to have Constitution or have elections. Let history repeat itself and there be Raja, Maharajas rule. The country can save a lot of public money.

We are seeing how the grand old party is facing leadership crisis as it always believed in the leadership of a single party and never allowed second-level leaders to emerge. Today it is finding itself in deep trouble as there is near revolt in the party and even change of leadership in a state has become a major problem. Many times we would have heard slogans on streets like "Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi." This is now turning true as far as Congress is concerned and that should he a lesson for other political parties, more so the regional parties, which feel that nothing should happen without the permission of their Big Boss.

Top leadership of any party should understand that every leader would be having his or her own measured leadership which is very important to win or lose an election. Once upon a time, Congress was considered to be a party where there was too much of democracy and anyone could speak what he liked though ultimately, he or she would fall in line of the dictate of the party president. Even that kind of freedom or questioning is not to be found in any of the political parties.

Questioning the leader is considered to be a sin whether it is by a party member or opposition or any common man on the street. This is rather a tragic and worrying situation. May Democracy Live Long!