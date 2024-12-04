Hypocrisy, lack of foresight is making our leaders silly

There are certain practices which can remove negativity from the minds of the people is what our age-old systems like Yoga and Meditation claim. There are many centers across the world which hold classes to teach these practices. Sometimes one wonders what would happen if our political leaders were sent to those centers for training. Will they come out with detoxified bodies and mind or will the centers forget what positivity is.

The reason for this doubt is that even leaders who are educated abroad and are bar at laws and those who have been in politics for about four decades if not more have been mocking at a comment made by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat when he said each family should have at least three children. The senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary says are we Rabbits that we will keep reproducing? Unemployment rate in India is high and we are not able to provide them jobs…. she spoke.

The AIMIM chief mocked the statement of Mohan Bhagwat saying what will happen if more children are produced. Will the government put Rs 1500 in their accounts as an incentive? Well, why did he not ask his leaders when they said Muslims should produce more children? Here it is not a race between Hindus and Muslims in producing children. It is a much bigger and serious issue. But the hypocrisy of our leaders is making them myopic.

They are all worried about Adani, the riots at Sambhal which prima facie appear to be organised. But none of them are interested in focusing on real issues.

What did Bhagwat say? He expressed his concern over India’s declining population growth, saying if the total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it faces risk of extinction. According to recent data, India is experiencing a projected decline in its younger generation primarily due to falling fertility rates and increasing life expectancy, meaning the elderly population will proportionally increase while the youth population will shrink. By 2050 one out of every five Indians will be a senior citizen. 2050 is not too far. Alarm bells have started ringing for the country not for the leaders. If there is a decline in the younger population, how will we sustain our economy. Who will sustain and carry forward our culture?

The Chief Ministers of Southern states have officially claimed that the fertility rate was going down and it was only the Northern states which were holding the line for the present. It’s pure mathematics. But our politicians who know how to stall the proceedings of Parliament waste public money for narrow political considerations, refuse to focus on issues that could make or mar the future of the country. They take vicarious pleasure in mocking reality. Look at China and Japan how they are scrambling to save the economy.

Data indicates that children under 5 peaked in 2007 and the number of Indians under 15 peaked in 2011, indicating a declining trend in the younger population. This decline could potentially impact on the future workforce as the younger generation shrinks.

Some states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu are projected to see a faster increase in their elderly population compared to the youth population. Women who are more educated, empowered, and marrying later are choosing to have fewer children. The parts of the country that are richer, more economically developed and socially progressive are thus shrinking fastest.This is what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said. It is matter of shame that our leaders are making silly comments.

We have seen how lack of foresight of politicians has turn ‘Dil Walon ki Gali Delhi,’ into most polluted city. So is the case with Mumbai, Kolkatta, Benguluru and Hyderabad too is closely competing with them. It is because the leaders are only bothered about their vote bank, not the country. If they keep mocking the alarm bells on falling fertility rate, we will have to regret it in near future. We certainly are not rabbits to keep producing babies and change demographic pattern overnight.