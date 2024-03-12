INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears

Shining light on the waning credibility of Congress and its capacity to stand as a bulwark against the saffron surge, West Bengal firebrand Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has announced its candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State, not leaving even the two seats that the Congress won in 2019.

Didi says they will contest alone in Assam and Meghalaya, too. We can go as far as to say there is no INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in West Bengal. Now, the Congress cannot cry hoarse that Didi cannot be trusted at all. In fact, it is the other way round, it seems.

For months, the Congress dragged on the seat-sharing talks. Professing a big brother role for itself, it is touching a raw nerve. No regional party worth its salt would brook losing seats to the NDA, by earmarking seats where Congress is weak.

The GOP is not in a position to demand what it wants. It is an irony that even as it alleges that Didi has ditched the alliance, the Congress still hopes she would come around and part with a few seats. A pretty tall order.

Having lost much of its teeth, the Congress should be content to seek seats where it can surely beat BJP/NDA candidates. Why seek a share in the pie of regional parties?It also should not pit itself against the allies. That is what CPM says about Rahul Gandhi’s contest from Wayanad again.

CPI, too, sees red over the protracted delay in seat-sharing. The candidature of Annie Raja in Wayanad has queered the pitch for the Congress. The Red party hassaid it is quitting bloc INDIA and would be contesting in eight of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. This is despite the partynot having won any LS seat from the State. So, it is a double whammy for the GOP.

Now, it is as if time for the last nail to be hammered into the coffin of the bloc which raised hopes of a strong opposition, an imperative for a healthy democracy, in August 2023 when 28 parties held talks on countering the BJP wave in the country.

Congress’ avarice to seek a slice in their zealously guarded base appears too much for the allies to concede its demands. Why isn’t it content to play a role as an equal, realising its limits in seeking a pole position for itself. Respect comes from strength, and without it, Congress is sadly being shown its place in state after the state.

This shocker comes amid success of alliance talks in UP, with Delhi and Maharashtra allies to follow suit. SP, and Congress sealed a pact to contest in 63 and 17 seats respectively out a total of 80 in UP. A Maha sharing pact is in the offing amid talks among Pawar’s NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. But there is no news on Bihar and Tamil Nadu, yet.

As of now, INDIA is doddering on the long road to sealing seat sharing pacts, even as time is running out. Rahul Gandhi’s unyielding postures are blamed for the state of affairs.As Modi asserts why not 400+ for the NDA, the INDIA bloc should recover itself and put up a stiff fight.

All allies, together, hold more than 50 per cent vote base in the country. Yet, alliance talks are stopping dead. The onus is on the Congress to realise its role as a rallying force, instead of seeking a pound of its allies’ flesh. The departure of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary is a case in point.