India must steer clear of Pakistan crisis

The sowing time is over. In fact, too much of it and over too long a time has been done. Pakistan is now reaping the whirlwind. Jinnah sought a separate country for Muslims for his own reasons and he blamed the Congress for it. He even called for a secular state initially, but on March 28, 1948 he suggested that Pakistan was the embodiment of the unity of the Muslim nation and so it must remain. So Pakistan remained what it was and is. When it opted for majoritarianism, it should have understood Islam well enough in the changing context.

Just as the Muslim league was opposed by an equally large section of nationalist Muslims during Jinnah's times, a section of Pakistanis' also opposed radicalisation of the society. Yet, due to the absence of a real government and undeveloped systems, Pakistan slipped into the hands of hardliners. This was also because of its de facto ruler's urge to 'teach India a lesson' using the non-State actors in conjunction with the State actors. With its military playing a primary role in dictating the course of the nation all through, Pakistan became more chaotic. Regretting now its 'state of the State' is of no use.

Pakistanis should note that the new wave of militancy as the TTP (Tehrik-E Taliban of Pakistan) strikes back is no ordinary development. The circumstances are dangerously ripe for a destabilising element to shift the strategic balance in South Asia, with global consequences. Following years of attacks that killed thousands of Pakistani civilians and service members, the TTP was driven out of Pakistan by the Zarb-e-Azb military offensive in 2014. For a time, the group was mostly quelled. But the TTP has seen a major resurgence since its main benefactor, the Afghan Taliban, once again took the helm in Kabul.

Violence claimed by or blamed on the TTP and other militant groups says 1,000 Pakistanis are killed, including nearly 300 security forces, in some 376 terrorist attacks in 2022. The fresh attack in Peshawar Police Lines has claimed more than 100 lives of security personnel offering their Namaz. This was followed up by an attack on a police station in Punjab's Mianwali district. It needed a 'grand operation' as quoted by the Pakistani media involving police units from neighbouring districts as well as Lahore. Now Pakistanis are worried about the forays of the terrorists who are moving beyond the borders towards the heartland and the State is not prepared for it. The suicide blast in December highlighted the fact that the TTP militants can strike at will even in Islamabad.

While there is no sign of these attacks abating in Pakistan, India should not let its guard down under any circumstance. There is also no need to show any sympathy to the Pakistani rulers or its people who silently and gleefully watched Pakistani attacks on Indian sovereignty all these years. If Pakistan is slipping into further anarchy, let it. We should not make the mistake that the previous regimes have made. Let the Opposition take any stand on this count and present any foolish argument to the contrary, India need not be a 'humanitarian neighbour'. Not to this one and the Chinese!