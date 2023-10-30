India reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. An amendment, proposed by Canada and backed by over 35 Member States including the US, seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas. It “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.” India voted in favour of the amendment which, however, did not pass. India later abstained from the UNGA vote. The UNGA had to step in as the Security Council failed four times to reach consensus on ways to stop the hostilities.

It piques one’s curiosity why UN failed to call out Hamas for its brutal invasion of Israel in which over 1,400 people were massacred. Israel is going after the perpetrators, no matter what the human cost and misery.

The UN session seemed as if convened to condemn only Israel and it was silent on the hostages held by Hamas. Epic suffering notwithstanding, Israel cannot be denied its right to defend against terrorism. The nations supporting Hamas and Palestine cause should prevail on Hamas to lay down arms and settle for a truce. Else, the human catastrophe would only escalate further.

It surprised many in India over its abstention from UN’s first vote on Israel-Gaza conflict after 7 October Hamas attack. Congress roundly condemned Centre for its “silence” despite thousands of men, women, and children in Palestine being annihilated. It even said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” BJP hit back, saying India cannot be on the side of terrorism. In the absence of all elements of India’s approach to the issue in the resolution, India cannot but keep off such a one-sided response, it argued.

Even as India expressed serious concern over the desperate situation in Gaza, it said terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. As such, the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts by Hamas. It doesn’t change India’s consistent stand on Palestine, including support for a two-state solution leading to a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living in peace with Israel. Meanwhile, aware of dissension in Arab states on India’s ‘change of stance,’ PM reached out to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a bid to soothe the ruffled feathers.

While it takes time for hard feelings to subside, an outrageous act took place in Kerala. Khaled Mashal, a leader of Hamas, virtually addressed a rally by Solidarity Youth Movement in Malappuram on Friday. The Movement is the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. Mashal attacked Hindutva and Zionism. ‘Save Palestine’ movement cannot turn into a pro-Hamas event. The day before, thousands of IUML supporters hit the streets of Kozhikode, raising pro-Hamas slogans. Such events have a potential to fuel communal tensions in the country. India cannot become a hotbed for Israel-Hamas war misinformation. Isn’t it time to add Hamas to India’s terror list? Pinarayi Vijayan government must act.

Finally, India’s action at the UN was guided by its steadfast and consistent position on the issue – zero tolerance to terrorism. It rightly called for condemning Hamas and bringing about ceasefire.