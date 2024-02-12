Learn lessons, focus on education sector

Mahatma Gandhi said that education is one of the fundamental rights of every human being. It is an essential tool for personal and social development and it’s a key factor in breaking the cycle of poverty.

But in the last 75 years, thanks to shortsightedness of successive governments, lack of vision has ruined the education system in the country. As the BJP-led NDA is now gearing up for Modi 3.0, it is time for the BJP to focus on making education affordable and more value- based. It is time they speak about revamping the education system from the initial stages so that all old values of education are restored.

It is unfortunate that politicians speak of swanky buildings, digital classrooms etc., and feel that they have brought revolutionary changes and have become examples for the world. They should understand that they themselves are ignorant of what reforms are and are living in a world of aliens.

The first and foremost is to make education affordable. Take measures to see that parents do not have to queue up before schools with money bags to get admission for their wards. It becomes a barrier for many to access education. The country can become most developed if education is made affordable as it would help in having educated workforce which can drive the economic growth. Present system does not help individuals to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.

The present focus is on teaching subjects which are beyond the comprehension of young minds in the name of competition. This madness instead of making them strong enough to face any challenge in life is pushing them into a state of peer pressure and they are developing inferiority complex and are not able to bear any kind of failure or even thought of likely failure, leading to a large number of suicides. There was time say till about three decades back or so where the emphasis used to be on reading children’s literature in any language in which they were comfortable. There were magazines like Chandamama, Balamitra, and many other such books in different languages which used to have stories which would make the children not only enjoy the stories but make them think and learn the traditions and values of life in easy to understand form.

But today children’s literature has been ignored. Instead even parents are encouraging more of video games which are full of violence hatred, killing each other driving vehicles at breakneck speed etc. Today, neither schools nor parents teach the art of communication or logical thinking and questioning. If the child asks anything they are taught to Google and look for reply. Why not use the technology and provide value-based children’s literature in digital format?

A child should be taught to enjoy nature, observe nature, and learn from nature; only then will he learn the importance of protecting nature. Only then organising programmes like tree plantation once a year will have some meaning. In Japan, nature is treated as God and hence they take proper care of nature. There importance is given to teaching in mother tongue. Can anyone say that Japanese are lagging in behind in technology? Here, we are doing away with mother tongue and taking pride in saying my kids cannot speak own language.

Mahatma Gandhi said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” This can be achieved only when the governments apply their mind and go in for a thorough overhaul of the system and ensure that value-based practical education at affordable cost is ensured.