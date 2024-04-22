Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Quotes, and Greetings

This year, Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, falls on April 23. It occurs on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month. Devotees of Lord Hanuman seek his blessings on this day, honouring him for his strength, devotion, and selfless service. Also known as Pavan Putra Hanuman, Bajrangabali, and Maruti Nandan, Hanuman symbolizes unwavering dedication to righteousness.

Meaning and Traditions

Hanuman Jayanti is marked by visits to temples, prayers, charitable acts such as feeding the needy, recitation of Sunder Kaand Paath, kirtans, and bhajan sessions. It's also common to share heartfelt wishes and images with loved ones via social media.

Heartwarming Wishes and Quotes for Hanuman Jayanti

• "May the blessings of Lord Hanuman enrich your life with joy, love, success, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family eternal contentment. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

• "On this Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for the fulfillment of your dreams and the safety and happiness of your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

• "Jinke mann mein hai Shri Ram, Jinke tan mein hai Shri Ram, Jag mein sabse hain who balwaan, Aise pyaare nyaare mere Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family."

• "May Lord Hanuman fill your life with positivity and remove all obstacles on this auspicious day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!"

• "Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who embodies courage, devotion, and selflessness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!"

WhatsApp Status and Greetings

• "Bajrangi teri pooja se har kaam hota hai, Dar par tere aate hi door agyan hota hai. Ram ji ke charnon mein dhyan hota hai, Inke darshan se bigda har kaam hota hai. Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein."

• "May Pawan Putra Hanuman bless us all. May Hanuman Ji make our lives bright and beautiful. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

Final Thoughts

May Lord Hanuman bless everyone with wisdom, strength, and courage to conquer challenges and lead fulfilling lives. Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration of devotion and the triumph of good over evil.