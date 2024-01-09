Maldives govt bites off more than it can chew

A gentle tongue can break a bone. And, never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter. This is nowhere immediately evident than in the episode of three Maldivian ministers who got the axe for shooting their mouth off. India on Monday summoned Maldives envoy to India Ibrahim Shaheeb and demarched (tell of India’s views) over the unsavory conduct of now-suspended three junior ministers. The Maldives government had on Sunday suspended three of its ministers – Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid - after they shared offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Lakshadweep visit. Their language is heinous and odious. Shiuna called the PM a “clown” and “puppet” over the pictures of Modi snorkeling in the waters. Even their MP Zahid Rameez mocked our PM.

Of course, the tweets were taken down after a widespread backlash from Maldivians themselves. Former Presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih, who had lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Muizzu, former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla, and scores of people are condemning the “hateful, racist, appalling language” against the Indian PM. Rightfully angry, Indian celebs called out the reckless Maldives ministers. Several Indians, and travel operators, are cancelling their plans for trip to Maldives. Calls for boycotting are growing stronger by the hour following the outrageous comments that seem to be calculated, occurring as it did on the very day the new President Mohammed Muizzuleft for China. For his part, he chose Beijing for his first overseas visit, putting paid to a convention of new Presidents visiting New Delhi first.

Around one-fourth of Maldives’ GDP comes from tourism, and Indians form the largest contingent of visitors. India has always helped the country. It renders aid and helps in rescue operations, and extends cooperation in several fields such as education, training and medical. In the words of Nasheed, it even fosters its security and prosperity. Then, what underlies the racist comments? The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party says the remarks are “not isolated incidents but the result of a hate-mongering campaign by PPM/PNC’s leadership.”

Why the anti-Indian tempo at all? During the presidential campaign, all the seven candidates challenging President Solih pushed anti-India sentiments, alleging too much leeway to New Delhi. They orchestrated an “India out” campaign, calling for an end to the “India first” policy of Solih. This was clearly in line with the pro-China stance of former President Yameen, in whose government Muizzuserved as a minister. Communalisation of politics, Pakistan influence and growing sway of China seem to be fueling the anti-India rant. As such, the sacked Maldives ministers saw Indian PM’s visit to Lakshadweep as a bid to pressure their country to veer them off the pro-China course – put it back on the pro-India track.

It is natural for Maldivians to hope Muizzu would put the country on even keel, vis-a-vis India and China. But his actions are clearly pro-China. He ordered Indian troops out of the country. With an expansionist China raising stakes in the Indian Ocean – and, already, its “debt-trap diplomacy” is proving militarily useful – it is natural for India to be alarmed at Muizzu’s actions. Though he claimed to shun geopolitics that is what markedthe intensely fought polls. India expects Maldives not to give any space to China in the Indian Ocean, which will only exacerbate tensions in the region. PresidentMuizzualso would do well to be mindful of the swelling wave of anger and concern among his countrymen over ill-effects of distancing a proven friend like India.