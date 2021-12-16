Matching Modi's tactics, a tough task for Opposition

Defeat BJP in next general elections… This is the one- point programme of all non-BJP parties. Well, a strong opposition is required in a democracy so that there can be checks and balances. But unfortunately, the grand old Congress party has lost its strike rate and there is no other national party. There is no third party that is capable to challenge the BJP in real terms at national level.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the "Hindutva-vadis who were ruling India" and the Congress wanted to bring in a "Hindu Raj." He also said he was a Hindu but not Hindutva-vadi. First Rahul should define what he means or understands by the word "Hindu Raj."

The Congress needs to change its style of functioning and the regional parties need to change their mindset. Leader of every regional party wants to become the Prime Minister. The need of the hour is to have a popular face to lead the conglomeration of regional parties. That is going to be the biggest challenge. If the Opposition must succeed in its efforts, it needs a leader who is intelligent, has character and courage who would be ready to accept criticism and praise equally.

On the contrary, Modi has the advantage of being a pracharak who can convey his thoughts clearly. At a time when BJP government was being branded as anti-people, he displayed his flexibility and stepped back on the issue of farm laws and is trying to see that no one gets the credit from the opposition.

If the present trends are any indication finding an acceptable leader to lead the Opposition with such qualities is next to impossible. The old horses are tested and rejected. People like Mamata or KCR or Akhilesh would not be acceptable to larger sections of the people in the country.

Another problem is some parties are aligned with BJP and some like DMK are aligned with Congress. DMK leaders Stalin told KCR to strengthen the hands of Congress and join UPA. This indicates that he is not in favour of another Front.

On the other hand, dynastic politics have resulted in making the younger generation in regional parties as people with superficial thinking. The cheap comment made by Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party on Modi's Varanasi visit saying that people go to Kashi during their last days shows his level of immaturity and arrogance.

Some people even commented on how many times Modi changed his dress. They should understand that the common man is not concerned as to how many times Modi changes his dress. The fact remains that Kashi, the constituency he represents has been transformed. Something which no successive government did since Independence.

Modi has proved that he is a temple builder even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The way the Somnath temple was developed during his regime as Chief Minister has proved that temple tourism can bring in huge revenue for the state. The tourist footfall to Gujarat has increased manifold during his regime. He converted sand to dollars by introducing Ranotsav at Kutch.

After Modi became the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Somnath Trust, the scale of the improvements increased further with a seaside promenade and an exhibition centre were completed this year.

Similarly, the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham would certainly witness a spurt in temple tourism and can bring lot of revenue to Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron party wants to use a mix of Hindutva and welfare programmes not just in the ensuing UP elections but also during 2024 general elections. From Somnath to Kedarnath. the Char Dham Pariyojana, Ayodhya, Statue of Unity and now the Kashi Vishwanath Dham – will certainly prove to be a powerful weapon for the BJP.