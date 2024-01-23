Myopic attitude will cost INDIA bloc dearly

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday soaked a majority of Indians in religious fervour across the globe but the members of bloc INDIA denied themselves this ecstasy and proved that they are out of touch with the national mood.

They are making funny comments like “Diwali for some Diwala” for many. This shows their ‘Diwala’ mindset. They are only trying to make a political point just as Rahul Gandhi is doing during his current Jodo yatra. He questions on social media, saying that nobody has the right to tell you how to worship, what to eat or how to live. You are right Rahul Gandhi, but if your political instincts were stronger, you would have known the national mood. Why can’t the opposition realise and understand that the temple is now a reality and it has become a symbol of renewal and reconciliation.

In Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin-led DMK has openly opposed the construction of the temple following the “demolition of a mosque” and has reportedly given oral instructions to block live telecast. Rahul needs to answer whether DMK, a partner in INDIA, with blocked mind will tell us whom to worship, when to worship. Rahul and Congress party need to answer this before they seek votes.

Rahul did not raise his voice when DMK denied devotees to view the grand ceremony live but accused the ruling party of asking him to postpone his visit to Batadrava. Assam’s BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Congress leaders to avoid creating a perceived competition between the Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra. Is there anything wrong in it?

Rahul on one hand claims he has opened ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan,’ but according to Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, the ally of Congress party, DMK, not only “banned” the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir event but state-managed temples were not allowed to conduct any religious activities, such as puja, bhajan, or prasadam in the name of Sri Ram. As the Ayodhya ceremony unfolded, another ally of I.N.D.I.A, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief, conducted a simultaneous rally in Kolkata, advocating for religious harmony. What is this hypocrisy? On one hand, she wants Hindu votes but refuses to visit Ayodhya though she was invited but visits Kalighat temple and offers prayers. This apparently is a cheap trick to divert the attention of the people. The argument of TMC is that they cannot endorse embracing a place of worship built on “hatred, violence, and the dead bodies of innocents.” What a logic!

In contrast, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party organised a series of events including Shobha Yatras, Bhandaras, rendering of Sundara Kanda recitals and aartis to commemorate the Ayodhya event. Ministers, MLAs and other people’s representatives participated in it. This the AAP had done, though Arvind Kejriwal was not officially invited for the event at Ayodhya. The party emphasises that “Lord Ram does not belong to any specific political party” and represents the noble ideals of Indian civilisation.

“Doobti Naav ko Kaun Bacheye,” BJP leaders commented on the stand and comments of members of Bloc INDIA. If this bloc thinks that it can come to power by such acts just because they don’t like the BJP and its policies, then even Ram Lalla cannot save them. What matters in elections is not their hate for Modi but confidence of people in them. By such acts they cannot win the hearts of majority of the voters.

Certainly, all those who showed their reverence and religious fervour are not fools. If the opposition bloc cannot realise this simple fact, it means they have planned to fail.