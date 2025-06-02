Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage

The political class will do better if it stops desisting from trying to derive electoral mileage from the highly successful Operation Sindoor that was executed recently. The military aspects of the operation have been largely praised (even by objective western experts), but the political aftermath has proven far more complex. The ruling party has come under scrutiny for allegedly using the operation’s success to enhance its nationalistic image ostensibly for electoral gains. On its part, the Opposition has done little better. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for a special parliamentary session to discuss the operation in detail. He raised concerns about inconsistencies in official narratives, particularly surrounding reports regarding the number of Indian aircraft lost during the strikes. He also accused the government of “misleading the nation.” His statement came after the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan acknowledged the loss of some Indian aircraft but emphasised that the armed forces had adapted quickly to changing tactical scenarios, ultimately achieving the mission objectives. Chauhan categorically refuted Pakistan’s assertions of shooting down multiple Indian jets, labelling them as propaganda meant to distort facts. His remarks highlighted the critical role of clear and truthful communication in sustaining public trust and countering misinformation.

The political discourse triggered by Operation Sindoor reflects a broader tension between safeguarding national security and navigating partisan interests. While it is natural for political parties to discuss significant national developments, it is imperative that such dialogues remain constructive and rooted in the national interest. Exploiting military operations for electoral advantage not only undermines the integrity of the armed forces but also erodes public confidence in the nation’s democratic institutions. As India continues to assess the long-term implications of Operation Sindoor, there is a pressing need for political maturity and a unified stance on issues of national security. Recognising and honouring the courage and competence of the armed forces should transcend political divides. National security must remain above the realm of party politics, treated with the seriousness and dignity it deserves. Also, our political leaders must come to terms with a sobering reality: Operation Sindoor, while tactically successful and symbolically significant, was not a war that we won—nor even a full-scale battle. At best, it was a well-executed skirmish, a calibrated military response to the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Its importance lies not in territorial gains or dramatic military victories, but in the message it has sent loud and clear-Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for supporting and harbouring terrorist outfits. Precision strikes on terrorist camps disrupted their operations and showcased India’s strategic capabilities. However, this operation must not be mistaken for closure. The war on terror is a long and evolving struggle, requiring constant vigilance, strategic foresight, and, above all, national unity. True victory will come not with a single strike, but through sustained efforts to dismantle the networks of extremism to be assured of lasting peace and security. Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s strategic capability and resolve in the face of terrorism. However, its legacy will be defined not just by military precision but by the manner the nation’s political leadership chooses to engage with it. By fostering transparency, encouraging responsible dialogue, and prioritising unity, India can ensure that such operations serve their true purpose—protection and security of all its citizens.