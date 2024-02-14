Politicians thrive on confusion

Politics in this country and politicians seem to be in a state of confusion. When in power no one gives any importance to democratic values. No one thinks of federal cooperation. But once out of power, they start talking about democratic norms and rights and cooperation. They accuse the ruling party of being vindictive forgetting what they had done during their regime. They express concern that in legislature or Parliament, they are being denied chance to speak and when they speak the mikes are disconnected.

They have become so narrow minded that they want to rake up emotions and get political benefit, not by serving the people when in power. The farmers agitation in Delhi which had re-surfaced after two years is once again fully backed by Congress and other such parties just because the Lok Sabha polls are coming and the BJP is in a buoyed mood following its massive victory in the recent Assembly elections and the inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The states from where the protesting farmers have been mobilised are Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the three important states in Hindi heartland. Punjab has 13 LS seats, UP 80 and Haryana 10 seats. All these three states will witness multi cornered contest. Hence this high drama. In Telangana too, the BRS party which is yet to come to terms with the election results where it had suffered a major debacle in the Assembly elections and is facing an uphill task in the Lok Sabha polls is trying to once again rake up the water sentiment.

The public meeting organised in Nalgonda on Tuesday gave a clear indication that the pink party wants to gain sympathy from the injury the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had suffered and take on the ruling party by raking up sentiment. BRS keeps saying that the ruling party was not giving due respect to leader of opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao. But KCR accuses the CM as “evado sannasi,” (derogatory word) which the party would defend saying it is the local lingo. This they had done during the agitation for separate state as well. KTR recently called CM as a criminal heading the state. KCR even made light of the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage which is part of the biggest lift irrigation project in the world. He said it was small issue and the government was politicizing it. Whose money was it? How can such irresponsible statements be made by a leader who led agitation for separate state and has been CM for ten years.

The Congress party which is in power too is using the issue of water as a weapon to counter the BRS. But then they have a point. Pillars have sunk and two other projects are also facing threat in case of any flood like situation. The companies which constructed say their liability is over, the previous government says it is small issue.

KCR would have enhanced his image if he had gone to the Assembly and if he had torn the government into tatters on this issue and proved that this government had handed over projects and water management to KRMB. But unfortunately whether it is Parliament of Assembly, the opposition refuses to make best use of these forums but try to rake up sentiments for narrow political gains.