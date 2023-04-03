Tap tourism potential in mission mode

The word 'Gujarat' may not be liked by the ruling party in Telangana, but the fact is that the two western states, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have realised the potential of tourism and its role in the economic growth of state. Irrespective of which party in power, the respective governments had been ensuring systematic development of this sector unlike the two Telugu states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.





Both the Telugu states can offer an eclectic mix of spiritual, cultural, historical experience for a tourist. They also have tremendous potential to turn into best destinations for nature tourism. But the politicians in the two Telugu states are so caught up in politicking and internal squabbles as to pay any attention to the immense tourism potential to push economic growth. Rather than tapping such potential, the governments turning blind to mindless exploitation of natural resources such as sand, hills, mines.





They can learn a lot from how small cities like Udaipur are making use of the tourism potential of heritage and historical sites, which has become a main source of revenue generation, too. Udaipur which is in the Mewar region of Rajasthan has no night life, not much of hustle bustle, but has an ecosystem to draw tourists from afar. People are politically aware, keep abreast of major developments in the rest of the country. They are environmentally conscious, too. Hygiene is the essence of tourism. There is no beggar menace either – there are hardly any on the streets, harassing tourists. Guides are so systematic and courteous that the tourist feels at home. Hospitality-wise certainly they are way ahead of many states.





In contrast, despite having magnificent temples, sprawling beaches, rundown forts and breathtaking hills and caves, the two Telugu states do not bother to provide necessary infrastructure and develop the sector. I am sure officials will not agree and will claim that AP won National Tourism Award 2017-18 and so on. But the ground reality is that the governments have not fully realized the potential of the sector as they should have. From cab drivers to beggars, everyone wants to fleece the tourists. Why the governments indulge in big talk and do nothing to promote tourism is intriguing. AP has tourism footfall of nearly 12 crores of which about 25% are domestic travelers and 7.69% are foreign travelers.





Though this sector is a major money–spinner and foreign exchange earner, the Telugu states have not gone aggressive in creating best infrastructural facilities. Andhra Pradesh which has the longest coastline seems to lack vision to make use of this great asset. Even a small and not so developed Odisha is minting money on beach tourism. There is no forceful promotional drive. If Tirupati is the biggest temple in Andhra Pradesh, Yadadri has recently been renovated and has become a major attraction. But beyond that much is there to showcase.





Maybe if Andhra Pradesh had done something to promote tourism, it would have reduced the financial crunch which the state has been facing due to bad economics and lack of vision and would have reduced its dependence on borrowings. Let us hope at least after the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls, the new governments would be more dynamic and focus attention on making tourism one of the prime sectors of revenue generation.