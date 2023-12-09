The Festival of Human Rights Day – 2023

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is an international document adopted by the United Nations General Assembly that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings. Drafted by a UN committee chaired by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was accepted by the General Assembly as Resolution 217 during its third session on 10 December 1948 at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris, France.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights.World Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10, every year by each country and community. This celebration has roots in Universal Declaration of Human Rights -1948. Many countries signed this document. May be on 10 th December- it has emerged form the experiences of second world war. We all know the birth was in 1945, after the close of Second world war. The world leaders or community vowed to see it never repeats. The world leaders as a community prepared a road map that matches the guarantee of rights of every individual anywhere on globe. Thus this pledge , became the Universal Declaration of Human Rights .UN had thorough discussions in the year 1946 and in 1947 and adopted in 1948.

UN adopted this document and started observing this day every day with a purpose. In 2023, the theme is all about coming together as one big family, sharing stories, and learning from each other. It's like a giant party where people from different places and backgrounds celebrate their uniqueness while standing up for each other's rights.

In 2023 , the 75 years of Universal Declaration Of Human Rights will be celebrated- a special mention will also be made on 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development. It is now a big medium to recreate awareness about the movement to share the feelings of humanity, empowering skills , universality and inclusiveness among youth , children ,women, employees etc. This is all about to ensure the welfare of all people. UN encourages all nations equally to eradicate inequality and discrimination.