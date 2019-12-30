TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East

The strong foundation of Hindu-Muslim divide was laid during the partition of the country, seven decades ago. Later, after East Pakistan was liberated and Bangladesh was formed, Assam, West Bengal and other North-Eastern States have witnessed a huge influx of migrants from across the border, apparently due to their proximity with Bangladesh.

Interestingly, these States, did no way resist the illegal migration, but instead received the refugees facing persecution and accommodated them in their respective States.

But over a period of time, the demographic changes took place in these States, made the local people raise a banner of revolt as they were apprehensive of their own existence due to the unabated cross-border infiltration.

They are now worried about the erosion of their language, social and cultural identity and becoming minorities in their own States.

And now, against the backdrop of the amended Citizenship Act coming to being and the entire country is witnessing huge waves of protests for and against the law, tens of thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other southern States, who have already earned a respectful image across North-Eastern States, seem to be a tad worried about the latest developments.

Telugu community members in North- Eastern States have written to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, apart from leaders of other major political parties in these States, asking them to think twice before taking any decisions on issues like CAA and take into consideration the interests of those who live there.

It may be mentioned here that successive governments at the Centre have been facing a tough task in resolving the illegal migration issue since Pakistan had failed to adhere to the Liaquat–Nehru Pact, and is subjecting minority communities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians to vindictive persecution.

Pakistan and Bangladesh being Islamic States, it is fundamental for a secular republic like India to grand asylum and citizenship to the persecuted minority migrants from across the border, and of course not the majority from those countries.

Before and after the bilateral pact, leaders like Gandhi, Nehru and others demanded grant of citizenship to the persecuted minorities coming to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides Afghanistan.

And here exactly why the CAA does matter. It is meant to grant citizenship for people who have come to India in the aftermath of the situation arose following the two neighbours not adhering to the bilateral treaty.

And therefore any demand for including migrants of majority community from any of these three countries within the framework of the new law means recognising and legalising the violation of the bilateral treaty by both the neighbours.

The concerns raised by the Telugus pose these valid questions: Should political parties including YSRCP, TRS, TDP from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh support the groups that oppose CAA? Won't such a move will prove detrimental to millions of Telugus and others from south India who live across the North-Eastern region?

It should be remembered that these illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not only limited to North Eastern States, they are spreading to other parts of the country including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The regional political parties from the Telugu States should take a serious note of the developments taking place in the country post CAA. Let wisdom prevail upon these leaders!