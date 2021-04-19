When religion overtakes safety precautions

In April 2020, print and electronic media as well as social media was full of news, stories, comments and analysis on the main reason for the spread of Covid-19 across the country. While the global media was accusing Wuhan of being responsible for lab leak of corona virus, here the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was said to have contributed to the fast spread of the pandemic.

It was alleged that the Jamaat had violated the guidelines issued by various authorities after the outbreak of coronavirus and a huge gathering assembled inside a closed premise over protracted period. There was nothing like social distancing and no health protocols like wearing of masks were followed. This gathering the Centre said was one of the main reasons for spread of corona virus in Delhi and other parts of the state. Those who attended the Jamaat were found in almost all the states including the two Telugu states.

Preachers and people from Malaysia and Indonesia are said to have been at Nizamuddin for this congregation. This led to the area being sealed by the Delhi authorities. About 2361 people of Tablighi Jamaat were evacuated by Delhi police and hundreds of them-both foreigners and locals tested positive. It took 36 hours for the police to complete the operation. Delhi police said that they had arrested 233 persons of Jamaat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the gathering at the Centre an "irresponsible act." The Home Ministry then decided to blacklist around 800 preachers from Indonesia who took part in the Nizamuddin meeting. New York Times report stated that this meeting had become the "largest viral vector in Southeast Asia".

Now a year later when a massive gathering of 25 million people took place since January on the banks of the holy river Ganges in Haridwar including two auspicious days as part of Kumbh Mela, neither the media nor the political executive or political parties are making any noise.

Though alarm bells are rung, the government is still in appealing mode. It's shocking to see why the rules could not be implemented. Are rituals more important than lives? The big question is why the Prime Minister and other leaders failed to discuss the issue with Mahamandaleshwars and other concerned religious heads and see that such massive gathering does not take place. Does it really make any sense that appeal is made to them after over 2,000 tested positive? It is said that about 40,000 Bairagis are defiant. Will the government blink by saying it is religious issue?

It is surprising that the Centre which had earned the name of being a decisive government failed to restrict gathering of such huge numbers and allowed the situation to go from bad to worse.

No religious scripture says that one must follow rituals even if there was pandemic situation. It is unfortunate that the central and many state governments were busy with election managements and ignored Corona management resulting in the second wave of Covid turning into tsunami.