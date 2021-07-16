Your Best News Partner Forever

Crossing the decade milestone is a moment of pride for The Hans India. The 10-year-old journey began with an intention to serve the Telugus with wholesome, pure and unbiased news. This made the Hyderabad Media House Limited launch The Hans India simultaneously from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Warangal and Tirupati on July 16, 2011. The launch took off under the leadership of veteran journalist K Ramachandra Murthy, who took the newspaper from the pre-Telangana movement to separate Statehood. Since then The Hans India was driven by the credible Editors PNV Nair and Prof K Nageshwar bringing the unbiased reportage to the readers.

The Team Hans promises to continue its journey in the new decade upholding the core values and remain connected with the readers by taking up issues that matter to them the most. The Hans India has seven editions in the two Telugu States and one edition in the National Capital to reach Telugus, policymakers and opinion leaders. With Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam editions in Telangana and Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kurnool edtions in Andhra Pradesh, The Hans India has a unique distinction of having readers in the age group of 18 to 45 years. It has started attracting readers from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

With growing readership over a broad spectrum, The Hans India has launched two e-Papers riding the digital trends. A full-fledged edition has a special focus on Bengaluru. The second one on the young entrepreneurs with Bizz Buzz and the business sections explore all aspects from start-ups, macroeconomy to information for small investors. The core of the newspaper is its unbiased content serving various sections of society, especially the marginalised society and rural regions, not ignoring the urban happenings.

The urban content is amply covered in City Hans pages, which is the source of strength in reaching the readers. Besides national news with a special focus on diaspora from abroad, in-depth articles from experienced experts in the field is the hallmark of The Hans India. An exclusive section Womenia covers various aspects of women. Young Hans provides the space for GenNext to give utility news from education to opportunities. Illustrated Sports pages give priority to the local news as important as popular games in the arena of sports.

As part of social responsibility, The Hans India has initiated awareness programmes among citizens like Jagore, Freedom from Plastic, Half Marathon and Retail Ratna Awards etc. With the focused coverage, The Hans India has created an impact on the administration by taking up action on civic issues. These responsive actions from the administration are covered under the brand: The Hans Impact.

Giving platforms to women and young aspirants to showcase their talents by organising contests like Ghar Ki Biryani, focus on the gourmets of Deccani cuisine with the Hans Haleem, where visitors to the Haleem centres gave ratings to the ever-popular dish and Draw A Dream – "Swecha Bharath." Hans India will always be your best News Partner.