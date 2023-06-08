‘Adipurush’ makers meet Gujarat CM

Live
With just about a week left before the film’s grand worldwide release, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s highly-anticipated pan-India mythological epic, “Adipurush,” are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. In a move to get political support for the movie, Adipurush’s makers have been meeting with several leaders of the ruling BJP across the country.
In a latest, Adipurush’s producer Bhushan Kumar, along with Shiv Chanana and lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, met the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Bhai Patel. The CM has watched Adipurush’s trailer and the Jai Shri Ram song and lauded the team for making Adipurush “Har Bhartiya ki film.” The makers also gifted a souvenir to the CM.
Already, Adipurush’s makers met with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought their support. The Om Raut directorial is releasing in cinemas on June 16.