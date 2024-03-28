Akshay Kumar Applauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's Performance in ‘Aadujeevitham’

During the recent trailer launch event of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ Akshay Kumar expressed his admiration for his co-star Prithviraj, showering him with praise. Not only did he applaud Prithviraj's performance in their shared project, but he also extended his support for ‘Aadujeevitham,’ urging audiences to watch it.

When questioned about his collaboration with Prithviraj, who had previously hailed him as ‘inspirational,’ Akshay Kumar reciprocated the sentiment with glowing compliments. He lauded Prithviraj's acting prowess and marvelled at his unwavering commitment to ‘Aadujeevitham,’ spanning an impressive 16 years. Akshay Kumar found Prithviraj's dedication to his role inspiring, emphasising the actor's remarkable journey with the film.

Akshay Kumar went on to express his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Prithviraj, acknowledging that he had gained valuable insights into acting through their collaboration. He concluded by emphasising how enjoyable the experience had been for him.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ an action-thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying the main antagonist. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Chaudhari, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. The storyline revolves around two soldiers' efforts to thwart a revenge-seeking scientist's sinister plans involving AI technology. Initially slated for release in December of the previous year, the film is now set to premiere on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid celebrations.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Aadujeevitham,’ scheduled to hit theatres on March 28, 2024. ‘Aadujeevitham,’ alternatively known as ‘The Goat Life,’ is an eagerly awaited Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Inspired by a true story, the film portrays the plight of a Malayali immigrant trapped in slavery, forced to toil as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.