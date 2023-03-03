Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bheed' Teaser Is Out

After Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files', Bollywood is going to witness another true story on the big screens with 'Bheed'. Still the dark side of 1947 India – Pakistan is not forgotten and now, ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to showcase the dark side of 2020's migrant workers. On one side, they were facing the restrictions of deadly Covid-19 and on the other side, they all decided to move to their hometowns as they had no access to food and money due to the lockdown. This movie has ace actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Off late, the makers dropped a small teaser of this movie and made us witness a glimpse of the new-age dark side of the country…

Along with the makers, even Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha shared the teaser of 'Bheed' and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Rajkummar Rao also wrote, "Hum kahaani bata rahe hai uss waqt ki jab batwara desh mein nahi, samaaj mein hua tha. #Bheed, a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

The teaser showcases a comparison between 1947's India – Pakistan partition and 2020's migrant workers phase. Anubhav Sinha also spoke to the media and said, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India's lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

Bheed movie is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar under the T-Series banner. It will hit the big screens on 24th March, 2023!