Ram Charan Appears Dapper At 'ABC Network's Good Morning America 3' Show As He Completes His Deeksha
- Ram Charan is all set to grace the prestigious HCA Film Awards 2023 as a presenter!
- He also graced the ABC network’s Good Morning America 3 show in New York and appeared in a dapper look!
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan flew to the USA to make his presence at a prestigious award show as a presenter. While boarding the flight, Charan was seen walking barefoot and sported in black traditional clothes as he was in 'Swamy Mala'. But as he completed the 21-day mala in the USA, he went to the temple in New York and concluded the Deeksha formalities. Thus, he appeared in a dapper look wearing a stylish suit for ABC network's Good Morning America 3 show.
Even Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi Konidela is all happy as his son is the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious ABC network's Good Morning America 3 show. He shared his happiness through Twitter and also dropped a few pics from the event… Take a look!
Along with sharing the link of the show, he also wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! https://youtu.be/bRpgmAVc0zI".
Well, Ram Charan also flew to the USA to attend the most-awaited HCA Film Awards 2023. He is invited as a presenter for the event. So, let us also check out the details of this prestigious award show…
Date: 24th February, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST
Place: Historic Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles
Host: Actor, Writer Tig Notaro
Let us also take a look at the nomination list in which India's blockbuster movie RRR is nominated…
Best Action Film
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
• RRR
• The Batman
• The Woman King
• Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Film
• All Quiet on the Western Front
• Argentina, 1985
• Close
• Decision to Leave
• RRR
Best Director
• Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
• Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
• James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
• Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
• S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
• Sarah Polley – Women Talking
• Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
• Todd Field – TÁR
Best Picture
• Avatar: The Way of Water
• Elvis
• Everything Everywhere All At Once
• RRR
• TÁR
• The Banshees of Inisherin
• The Fabelmans
• The Woman King
• Top Gun: Maverick
• Women Talking
So guys, be ready to watch the show in the morning and we expect the RRR movie bag at least one award in this prestigious award show…