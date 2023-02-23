Ram Charan Appears Dapper At 'ABC Network's Good Morning America 3' Show As He Completes His Deeksha

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan flew to the USA to make his presence at a prestigious award show as a presenter. While boarding the flight, Charan was seen walking barefoot and sported in black traditional clothes as he was in 'Swamy Mala'. But as he completed the 21-day mala in the USA, he went to the temple in New York and concluded the Deeksha formalities. Thus, he appeared in a dapper look wearing a stylish suit for ABC network's Good Morning America 3 show.

Even Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi Konidela is all happy as his son is the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious ABC network's Good Morning America 3 show. He shared his happiness through Twitter and also dropped a few pics from the event… Take a look!

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏https://t.co/Ur25tvt9r9 pic.twitter.com/SrpisRfviK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 23, 2023

Along with sharing the link of the show, he also wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! https://youtu.be/bRpgmAVc0zI".

Well, Ram Charan also flew to the USA to attend the most-awaited HCA Film Awards 2023. He is invited as a presenter for the event. So, let us also check out the details of this prestigious award show…

Date: 24th February, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST

Place: Historic Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles

Host: Actor, Writer Tig Notaro

Let us also take a look at the nomination list in which India's blockbuster movie RRR is nominated…

Best Action Film

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• RRR

• The Batman

• The Woman King

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Film

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Argentina, 1985

• Close

• Decision to Leave

• RRR

Best Director

• Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

• Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

• James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

• S.S. Rajamouli – RRR

• Sarah Polley – Women Talking

• Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

• Todd Field – TÁR

Best Picture

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• RRR

• TÁR

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• The Fabelmans

• The Woman King

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Women Talking

So guys, be ready to watch the show in the morning and we expect the RRR movie bag at least one award in this prestigious award show…