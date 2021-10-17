108 ambulance staff become lifesavers in pandemic

The 108 ambulance services are incredibly awesome. Just a call away the ambulances are reaching the spot and shifting the patients to hospitals. Several lives have been saved from meeting unfortunate deaths. In a span of 14 months around 89244 lives were saved. The ambulances are in the service of the people round the clock.



The 108 ambulance services were started by the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Since then the ambulances are extending incredible services uninterruptedly to the patients. Even In pandemic situations the staff of 108 ambulance have played a key role in shifting the patients to hospitals when the family members dare not to come to the aid of the patient. The staff have won undue respect from the people of all sections and profusely thanked the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a span of 14 months, from July last year to August this year, around 25451 pregnant women were shifted to the hospitals. Similarly 7193 road accident victims, 16015 covid infected patients and 40585 others were admitted in the hospitals.

As many as 57 ambulances, (one to each mandal), two nano (Adoni and Nandyal hospitals), 42 BLS and 13 ALS ambulances are rendering services to the patients across the district. The ambulances are equipped with incubators to take care of just born babies. Three ambulances, two to Kurnool mandal and one to Kallur mandal were allocated. The ambulances are shifting the patients, either government or private, upon their consent.

One Chiranjeevi resident of Veldurthi said that one of their relatives has consumed pesticide and was fighting for life. "We rang 108, the ambulance reached the spot in no time and shifted to Kurnool government general hospital". "While on the way to hospital the staff has attended the patient by extending primary treatment". He said the patient got a new lease of life with the spontaneous act of 108 ambulance and thanked the staff.

Shaik Saleema Bee of Hanumapuram village in Peddakadabur mandal said that her son was suffering from a high fever. It was night time and while thinking what to do, immediately thought to call 108 ambulance. With the thought we rang 108 they immediately responded and reached my house within five minutes. We shifted my son to the hospital and extended treatment in the right time. She profusely thanked the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing the services of 108 ambulance services.

A Nagamani of Suguru village in Mantralayam mandal said that she suffered leg injury when she was going to Srisailam to participate in Shivarathri mahotsavams by walking through the dense forest. The pain was worse and I was not in a position to walk even a step further. One of our relatives immediately rang 108.

Though there was no way to reach the said spot, the staff came by foot and shifted up to ambulance in a doli after extending primary treatment. Later they shifted to hospital at Sunnipenta for better treatment, stated Nagamani.

However, the residents of Kurnool district are profusely thanking the staff of 108 and its timely services being extended to the people that are in dire need.