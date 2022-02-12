10th Mumbai Gallery Weekend Begins

The Mumbai Gallery Weekend (MGW), which began in 2012 to breathe new life into Mumbai's art scene, returns with the goal of engaging audiences through a series of exhibitions highlighting art from India and around the world.

The three-day event will provide visitors with the opportunity to participate in a variety of art-related affairs, all of which are open to the public and free to attend. This year's weekend will feature 23 galleries and design venues from across Mumbai.

This art-focused weekend has established itself as one of Mumbai's most important cultural events over the last ten years. MGW's mission has evolved over time to include new galleries and cultural spaces. The goal has remained the same, to bring together potential art collectors and aficionados in order to expand the reach and importance of contemporary art.

You can log on to www.mumbaigalleryweekend.com.